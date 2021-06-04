City of Syracuse looking for public’s ideas to improve infrastructure on Southside, Eastside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Engineering is inviting neighbors on the Southside and Eastside to provide public comments on the preliminary plans to improve the road conditions, sidewalks, and streetscape on East Colvin Street from South Salina Street to Jamesville Avenue.

They are asking for the public to submit comments by Friday, June 25. Construction is planned for 2022.

The project is currently in the design phase and will focus on increasing mobility for pedestrians and cyclists, and enhance the greenspace along the half mile stretch.

The plans call for the road to be fully repaved with bike lane striping added as a safety measure for cyclists.

Additional improvements will feature new concrete sidewalks, ramps, and restriped crosswalks as per Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

Lawn areas and snow storage sections are proposed to be created near Garfield Avenue and the Oakwood Cemetery, between Moore Avenue and Benedict Avenue.

Detailed information about the project will be presented at Eastside Area 5 TNT virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. Area residents can also review and comment on design alternatives online.

In addition to the online option, questions or comments about the project and any design alternatives can also be sent to Russell Houck in the engineering department.

The comment cards and summary information flyers sent to residents in the vicinity of the project can be returned by mail to the following address with attention line: “E. Colvin St. Paving Project”.