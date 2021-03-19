City of Syracuse looking into legal options after homicide at skyline apartments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has called the conditions at Skyline Apartments on James Street “deplorable”. Not only have Syracuse Police responded to that property more than 500 times over the last year, but the city found 7 old code violations during a pop-up inspection last month.

Walsh said he called the property owners, SU legend Tim Green and his son, but, has mainly been in touch with the Chief Operating Officer. Management agreed with Walsh’s concerns but still hasn’t done anything about the code violations.

At first, Walsh said he wanted to work with management to fix these conditions. But now that a 93-year-old woman has died, the city says it will likely have to take matters into their own hands.

They do have a few legal options.

The Nuisance Abatement Law, which would allow them to shutter the building but then over 300 families living in the complex would be displaced.

A heartbreaking update this morning. @SyracusePolice identified 93-year-old Connie Tuori as the woman killed by homicide at Skyline Apartments earlier this week.



The city could step in and take control of the property, putting it in the hands of a manager who can handle the job.

Mayor Walsh says the city is considering all options at this point.

Walsh says the company, Green Skyline Apartments LLC, has other properties throughout the area and the conditions in them are not much better than the conditions on James Street.