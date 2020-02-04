Live Now
City of Syracuse looking to take action against Sedgwick neighborhood ‘problem house’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors in Syracuse’s Sedgwick neighborhood are tired of dealing with a home and it’s occupants on Grant Boulevard.

The City of Syracuse has heard the complaints and is looking to take action.

In a letter to neighbors, the city says this home is know for drug activity and violence.

Mayor Ben Walsh’s Office wants to use legal action to stop people from living there.

The property could be subject to a city ordinance that could keep the home vacant, for an extended period.

The City of Syracuse will hold the meeting March 2 at City Hall.

Full letter:

