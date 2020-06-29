City of Syracuse making progress on pool fundraiser

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is working to open its pools to help families cool off and have some fun this summer. But with COVID-19 putting a major dent in the city’s budget, the parks department can only afford to open two outdoor pools right now: Schiller and Kirk.
The city is hoping your donations can help them open Thorndon and Onondaga pools for the last month of summer.
The goal is to raise $100,000 in a week. The city is already a third of the way there and you can click here to donate.
