City of Syracuse named one of best at using data to improve lives

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse announced on Wednesday the Salt City was named one of the best American cities at using data to improve people’s lives.

Through the 2021 “What Works Cities” certification, Syracuse ranked at the top for how well the city uses its data for decision-making purposes.

Syracuse was awarded the “silver level”, and is one of only 40 cities to be certified since the program was launched in 2017. What Works Cities is a national program launched by Bloomberg Philanthropies, and it encourages cities to use data for informed decision-making to tackle challenges.

“From responding to the pandemic to snow removal to addressing the digital divide, data has played a key role in how we have made major progress on challenges facing Syracuse. I’m proud of what our team has done and feel like we are just getting started. We’re going for gold next,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.