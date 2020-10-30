City of Syracuse offices closed Friday for a furlough day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All City of Syracuse offices will be closed on Friday as the city is holding its first of four scheduled furlough days.
The furlough days are to offset losses from the coronavirus pandemic. The next scheduled furlough day is November 20. The remaining two are next year.
Trash and recycling collection will not be impacted.
