City of Syracuse offices to be closed Friday, November 20

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, November 20, the City of Syracuse offices will be closed. It is the second of four employee furlough days that are scheduled to help offset the fiscal impact of COVID-19.

Trash and recycling collection will still be collected as scheduled. The City Payment Center self-service options to make online payments for parking tickets and property taxes will still be available. Payments will also be accepted at the City Payment Center Drop Box, located on the Market Street side of City Hall.

