City of Syracuse orders Tip a Few Tavern to shut down

SYRACUSE. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Codes Division has ordered the Tip a Few Tavern on James Street in Eastwood to shut down.
Multiple violent crimes happened at the bar’s location at the corner of James and East Collingwood. According to city ordinance, bars and similar establishments are required to maintain good order at all times, and should not become a source of disruption to the surrounding areas.
Codes enforcement conducted an administrative hearing during October and November. Tip a Few Tavern participated in those hearings and received notice to close back on December 2nd.
The city has been in communication with the new owner of 2802 James Street and tells NewsChannel 9 they will work with them to help bring in a new tenant.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- A how-to guide to getting to the Super Bowl
- Chiefs’ add Suggs to defensive mix for Super Bowl push
- Tokyo Olympics: Preparing for everything including a quake
- Daily Pledge: Lyncourt School, 5th Grade, Ms. Jones – December 19th
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App