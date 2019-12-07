City of Syracuse orders Tip a Few Tavern to shut down

SYRACUSE. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Codes Division has ordered the Tip a Few Tavern on James Street in Eastwood to shut down.

Multiple violent crimes happened at the bar’s location at the corner of James and East Collingwood. According to city ordinance, bars and similar establishments are required to maintain good order at all times, and should not become a source of disruption to the surrounding areas.

Codes enforcement conducted an administrative hearing during October and November. Tip a Few Tavern participated in those hearings and received notice to close back on December 2nd.

The city has been in communication with the new owner of 2802 James Street and tells NewsChannel 9 they will work with them to help bring in a new tenant.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9





