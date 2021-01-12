City of Syracuse Parks Dept. offering indoor walking for seniors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs is opening the Magnarelli Community Center gymnasium encouraging senior City residents to keep moving in the winter months.

“We understand the importance of physical activity and how the lack of it can impact an individual’s overall well-being. We have been working hard to comply with all current local and state guidance while balancing the safety of our employees and community to creatively deliver recreational opportunities to our residents,” said Parks Commissioner Julie LaFave. “The walking sessions at Magnarelli Community Center are just another example of us trying to adapt to our current situation. If the demand for more indoor walking is there, we will gladly add additional sessions.”

Indoor walking sessions will be for City residents 55 and older to walk or run laps at the gym located at 2308 Grant Boulevard.

COVID-19 rules will be in effect.

Capacity will be limited to no more than 8 walkers at a time

Residents who are not feeling well should stay home

Masks must be worn in the building at all times

Temperatures will be taken for each participant prior to entry

Walkers must maintain a 6-foot distance from other walkers unless they are from the same household

Locker rooms will be closed. Walkers and runners should come ready and leave once their done or their session is over

Exercise rooms remain closed

Staff will clean building areas throughout the hour-long sessions and will do a deeper cleaning in the 30-minute window between sessions

Sessions will be available Tuesday through Thursday in one-hour increments at the following times:

8:00 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

Registration is required and can be made online at Syracuse.recdesk.com. For more information, call the City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs at 315-473-4330.