City of Syracuse Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs cancelling various programs, closing buildings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs are canceling some programs until further notice.

The following will be canceled:

  • Arts & Crafts classes at the Burnet Park Arts & Crafts Facility will be closed until further notice.
  • Aquatic activities will be cancelled at the Huntington, Valley and Southwest Pools. The pools will remain closed and the staff is working on contacting registered participants.
  • Both the Meachem Ice Rink and the Sunnycrest Ice Rink will be closed.
  • Senior exercising classes at the Bob Cecile and Magnarelli Senior Centers will be closed. Times and locations for the distribution of senior meals will be provided when details are finalized.
  • Youth Community Centers are closed, which includes the following:
    • Lou Bova Butternut Community Center at Schiller Park
    • Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park
    • Seals Community Center at Kirk Park
    • Wilson Park Community Center
    • Westmoreland Community Center
  • The meal distribution at the Youth Community Centers will be announced as details are finalized.
  • Men’s basketball at Frazer on Wednesday’s and Women’s at Magnarelli Community Center on Mondays are cancelled until further notice.
  • All league and facility permits will not be issued until further notice. Current permit holders will be contacted when more information is available.
  • Ed Smith School and the Northeast Community Center are cancelling after-school programs until April 14.

For more updates on Parks, Recreation and Youth programming, click here.

CNY View

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

