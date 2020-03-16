City of Syracuse Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs cancelling various programs, closing buildings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs are canceling some programs until further notice.
The following will be canceled:
- Arts & Crafts classes at the Burnet Park Arts & Crafts Facility will be closed until further notice.
- Aquatic activities will be cancelled at the Huntington, Valley and Southwest Pools. The pools will remain closed and the staff is working on contacting registered participants.
- Both the Meachem Ice Rink and the Sunnycrest Ice Rink will be closed.
- Senior exercising classes at the Bob Cecile and Magnarelli Senior Centers will be closed. Times and locations for the distribution of senior meals will be provided when details are finalized.
- Youth Community Centers are closed, which includes the following:
- Lou Bova Butternut Community Center at Schiller Park
- Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park
- Seals Community Center at Kirk Park
- Wilson Park Community Center
- Westmoreland Community Center
- The meal distribution at the Youth Community Centers will be announced as details are finalized.
- Men’s basketball at Frazer on Wednesday’s and Women’s at Magnarelli Community Center on Mondays are cancelled until further notice.
- All league and facility permits will not be issued until further notice. Current permit holders will be contacted when more information is available.
- Ed Smith School and the Northeast Community Center are cancelling after-school programs until April 14.
