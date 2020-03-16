City of Syracuse Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs cancelling various programs, closing buildings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs are canceling some programs until further notice.

The following will be canceled:

Arts & Crafts classes at the Burnet Park Arts & Crafts Facility will be closed until further notice.

Aquatic activities will be cancelled at the Huntington, Valley and Southwest Pools. The pools will remain closed and the staff is working on contacting registered participants.

Both the Meachem Ice Rink and the Sunnycrest Ice Rink will be closed.

Senior exercising classes at the Bob Cecile and Magnarelli Senior Centers will be closed. Times and locations for the distribution of senior meals will be provided when details are finalized.

Youth Community Centers are closed, which includes the following: Lou Bova Butternut Community Center at Schiller Park Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park Seals Community Center at Kirk Park Wilson Park Community Center Westmoreland Community Center

The meal distribution at the Youth Community Centers will be announced as details are finalized.

Men’s basketball at Frazer on Wednesday’s and Women’s at Magnarelli Community Center on Mondays are cancelled until further notice.

All league and facility permits will not be issued until further notice. Current permit holders will be contacted when more information is available.

Ed Smith School and the Northeast Community Center are cancelling after-school programs until April 14.

