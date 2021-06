An employee of the beverage maker Suntory receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at their office building as the company began its workplace vaccination Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tokyo. Thousands of Japanese companies began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to workers and their families Monday in an employer-led drive reaching more than 13 million people that aims to rev up the nation’s slow vaccine rollout. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse and Collins Barber and Beauty Shop will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, June 25.

People interested in getting a vaccine can stop by the barbershop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The second shot will be administered in July.

The barbershop is located at 309 South Crouse Avenue. Only walk-in appointments will be allowed.