City of Syracuse prepared to roll out its allotment of at-home COVID-19 tests and masks starting Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As at-home COVID-19 tests are once again flying off the shelves, municipalities in Onondaga County are in luck.

“We received 2,650 tests from Onondaga County today as well as about 54,000 KN95 masks.” SYRACUSE MAYOR BEN WALSH

The county released over 17,000 tests and 100,000 masks to towns, villages, and the City of Syracuse Tuesday in advance of the 50,000 at-home tests they expect to receive from New York State in the coming days.

It’s up to each municipality how they distribute the supply and the City of Syracuse isn’t wasting any time.

About 1,200 of the at-home COVID-19 tests were distributed to the Syracuse Housing Authority who will begin going door to door on Wednesday offering them to their residents. The other half of the tests will be distributed throughout the city’s parks and recreation community and senior centers for participating members only.

Onondaga County delivered 2,650 at-home COVID-19 tests and 54,000 KN95 masks to @Syracuse1848 today and they’re wasting no time getting this first batch out to residents in need tomorrow! Tune into @NewsChannel9 tonight at 11pm to find out how they’re going to do it! #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/W05rZEDBC8 — Madison Moore (@MadisonMooreTV) December 29, 2021

Members of programming at Schiller Park, Magnarelli Community Center, Kirk Park, Cecile Community Center, Wilson Park, and Westmoreland Park will be eligible to receive up to four test kits during their center’s normal operating hours Wednesday on a first come first serve basis.

“Starting today, our staff started calling all of those members you know the seniors who go to our senior center the youth and the families who go to our community centers they got the phone calls today and they can still get them tomorrow and they’ll have the ability to come pick them up for themselves and their families.” Julie LaFave, Parks and Recreation Commissioner, City of Syracuse

Mayor Walsh said the decision to focus on the most at-risk communities first has been their approach since the beginning of the pandemic.

As for the masks, the city is looking to partner with libraries and faith-based organizations to distribute them and with more tests on the way, the general public should soon have them in hand.

“Our hope is that as more tests become available we will be providing opportunities for people to walk up or drive up and pick up tests as well, but right now we want to focus on our most vulnerable,” Mayor Walsh said.

Helping to detect, trace and stop the spread.