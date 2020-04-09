Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

City of Syracuse projects more than $11 million loss in revenue due to coronavirus

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the medical battle to the financial one, Syracuse is dipping into the city’s rainy day fund as it weathers a major economic blow from COVID-19 and still expects a bigger storm.

The city is projecting more than $11 million in lost revenue. 

The plan now? Using nearly $14 million out of the 2021 reserve to balance the budget and keep the city running. 

Mayor Ben Walsh says despite the economic hardship, there are no plans to raise property taxes in the city, and that though the future is murky, the city is working hard to keep people’s lives on track.

“Thankfully, at this point, though, this budget, we were able to avoid any job cuts. We did have some ambitious plans to bring on new employees, but those had to be sidelined,” Walsh said.

Currently, the city is under a hiring freeze, but Walsh says essential city services will not be impacted. 

The vote on the budget is less than a month away, with the common council making the decision on May 4th.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected