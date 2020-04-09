City of Syracuse projects more than $11 million loss in revenue due to coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the medical battle to the financial one, Syracuse is dipping into the city’s rainy day fund as it weathers a major economic blow from COVID-19 and still expects a bigger storm.

The city is projecting more than $11 million in lost revenue.

The plan now? Using nearly $14 million out of the 2021 reserve to balance the budget and keep the city running.

Mayor Ben Walsh says despite the economic hardship, there are no plans to raise property taxes in the city, and that though the future is murky, the city is working hard to keep people’s lives on track.

“Thankfully, at this point, though, this budget, we were able to avoid any job cuts. We did have some ambitious plans to bring on new employees, but those had to be sidelined,” Walsh said.

Currently, the city is under a hiring freeze, but Walsh says essential city services will not be impacted.

The vote on the budget is less than a month away, with the common council making the decision on May 4th.