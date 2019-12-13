City of Syracuse proposed contract with Police Union pulled from Monday’s Common Council meeting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City contract with the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association was supposed to be voted on during Monday’s Common Council meeting but has now been pulled from the agenda.

It’s already been approved by the Police Union, and speaking on Newsmakers with Dan Cummings this week, Mayor Ben Walsh said he believes it will keep officers in the force longer.

Councilor-At-Large Tim Rudd told NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla the cost of the contract is what caused them to table it.

The tentative police contract with the City of Syracuse includes several new incentives, and most of them would equal higher pay. Councilor Rudd said the council sees the value in the contract, they just don’t know how to pay for it.

“Really it’s what is the actual cost, how are we gonna pay for it, and then is it worth it,” said Rudd.

The four-and-a-half-year deal includes two years of retroactive payments. It also includes a percentage boost for officers with an Associate’s Degree and applicants who speak another language.

“It is expensive and we’re not suggesting otherwise, but we tried to make sure that every dollar we’re going to spend is aligned with our priorities with what we want to see,” said Mayor Ben Walsh.

Syracuse Police Officers would also be required to live in the city for at least five years after joining the force, another incentive Mayor Walsh believes will keep people on the job longer. “Once you get there you establish some roots, you don’t wanna leave,” he said.

Mayor Walsh also wants to see the department bring its ranks up to 450. Right now, the department has just more than 400 officers. Mayor Walsh anticipates hitting that number will save money in the long run.

“As quickly as we’ve brought on new classes, and we just graduated our second class under my administration, we have another class coming right behind it, we have retirements and we haven’t kept pace with those retirements,” said Mayor Walsh.

Councilor Rudd said they will hold a special session if they have to vote on the contract before the end of the year since it has been pulled from the agenda at the final meeting of 2019.

“I think if the cost were closer to what they thought the cost was, it would probably be pretty palatable for the things we’re getting,” said Rudd.

Since these interviews, the City has given NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla a new statement:

“The Administration has worked to answer questions posed by Councilor Rudd. The City confirms the actual four-and-a-half-year cost impact of the contract on the City budget will be between $13-14 million. The agreement also includes a residency requirement for city officers and strategically restructures compensation to encourage leadership and address attrition on the force. We are committed to working with the Council to gain final approval on the agreement.” Chief Administrative Officer Frank Caliva

