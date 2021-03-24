City of Syracuse proposes new sidewalk program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is considering a municipal sidewalk program that it says would benefit residents, property owners, and businesses and will improve the health and safety, the economy, and quality of life of the community.

The current sidewalk policy states that property owners are responsible for maintenance and replacement of sidewalks, including snow and ice during winter months. Sidewalks will be condemned if they are deemed unsafe and property owners will receive citations. Currently, property owners are responsible to pay for construction of new sidewalks with the choice of financing with a city program.

The Syracuse Common Council says the current system has some challenges. The current system is complaint-driven and can cause unexpected significant costs to property owners.

With the proposed municipal sidewalk program the city assumes the responsibility of repairs and replacements.

The plan also includes an annual expansion of existing sidewalks by installing new ones and expanding the sidewalk snow removal program that the city first piloted back in February of 2018.

Syracuse would establish four districts that align with the current Department of Public Works quadrants. Funds collected from each district would stay in that district and would include at least 3% dedicated to constructing new sidewalks.

The Common Council says it’d like to begin this program in the upcoming fiscal year 2021-2022. In the first year of the program, there would be no cost to property owners and fees would be introduced on a phased-in basis over the following 5 years.

Beginning in the second half of 2021, the City says the financing will be paid for through federal aid. After a year of the program, property owners would be charged a fee, $20 for residential properties and $60 for commercial properties. Each year after, fees will increase by $20 and $60 until the 6th year. In the end, an annual fee of $100 for residential properties and $300 for commercial properties would be paid to the program.

All properties would be subject to the fee, including those exempt from property taxes. An exemption for property owners who complete permitted sidewalk work within 10 years would be available.

The city says the annual cost and fees for the program are an estimated $4.5 million.