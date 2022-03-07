SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse will distribute more free home test kits for COVID-19 beginning on March 7 at various locations throughout the city. This distribution will be the third round of home test kits made available to Syracuse by New York State and Onondaga County.

You’ll be able to pick up tests at these locations from Monday to Friday until supplies run out:

Schiller Park Bova Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Magnarelli Community Center from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Seals Community Center at Kirk Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wilson Community Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Westmoreland Community Center from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bob Cecile Community Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, these locations will offer home tests during program hours:

Syracuse Northeast Community Center

Southwest Community Center

Westcott Community Center

Dunbar Center

Huntington Family Center

Northside Learning Center

La Liga (Spanish Action League)

Test kits will also be available through InterFaith Works of CNY, Christopher Communities, and the PEACE Frank DeFrancisco Eastwood Community Center.

You can see all of these locations on the map below. Blue icons represent locations on the first list, red icons represent the locations on the second list, and other test kit location headquarters are in green.