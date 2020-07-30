City of Syracuse pushes residents to fill out Census

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is at a 50 percent self-response rate when it comes to the Census.

For weeks, Mayor Ben Walsh has been pushing everyone to fill out the Census. He stresses that it’s an easy way to make sure the community gets the federal funding it needs and deserves.

“I get asked all the time: ‘What can I do in this difficult time to help our community?’ And the answer I always give is to fill out the Census,” said Walsh. “All of that helps yourself, your family and it helps your community.”

10 years ago, the self-response rate was close to 62 percent and as of right now, the city is at 50 percent.

That is why the city is dedicating this week to Census Push Week — a way for you to fill out the Census before someone comes knocking on your door.

That was our benchmark and I think we had the infrastructure in place where I think we would have exceeded that under normal times, but it’s not normal times. We’re dealing with a pandemic and we’re also dealing with a number of what are considered “hard-to-come” populations in the City of Syracuse. So, it’s really been a recipe for challenges, given everything that we’ve been through. City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

And in the final push, the city is working hard to make sure everyone is counted.

“I wouldn’t be encouraging our constituents and residents to participate if I didn’t think it was completely safe,” said Walsh. “I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure the process runs the way it’s supposed to.”

Michael Cool, Chief PIO with the U.S. Census Bureau, had the following to say:

“The benefits that come from the Census and the lives that they touch runs the full gamete of everyone that lives in Syracuse. It’s not for anyone, the Census is for everyone.”

City officials will be at Skiddy Park on Friday for Census Push Week.

If you would like to fill the Census out online, click here.

You can also call 844-330-2020.

