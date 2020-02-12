City of Syracuse pushing for urban forest plan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first of several public meetings to learn more about the city’s plan to re-leaf Syracuse will be held Wednesday night. The goal is to add 3,500 trees every year to help neighborhoods around the city.
Studies have shown building a tree canopy can not only bring health benefits, but business success, too.
The city says tree-lined business districts do better because people hang around longer, spending more money. And the more trees in the ground, the more carbon dioxide is absorbed and oxygen released, making for better breathing for neighbors in Syracuse.
Wednesday night’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Bob Cecile Center on West Seneca Turnpike.
