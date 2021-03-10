City of Syracuse raises fines for illegal trash and debris setouts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors in the City of Syracuse who don’t properly set out their trash and other debris will face increased fines.

“The decision to increase the fine for illegal setouts is about changing behavior not generating revenue,” said Mayor Ben Walsh. “We need property owners and residents to follow the guidelines so we can work together to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods.”

Fines will increase to $325. That’s a 40% increase over the current fine of $225 total.

Setouts that are illegal include: