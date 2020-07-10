City of Syracuse receives recognition for its data-driven decisions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse has been recognized by What Works Cities, a Bloomberg Philanthropies program, for its data-driven governance.

What Works Cities is a national initiative that is helping cities use their data to tackle their challenges and improve the lives of residents. You can visit WhatWorksCities.org to learn more about their efforts.

The City of Syracuse has landed on their 2020 Certification Honor Roll. According to the organization, Syracuse is an “up and coming leader in data-driven, well managed local government.

“Being a data-driven city is at the core of our vision to make Syracuse a growing city that embraces diversity and creates opportunity for all. Data has played a critical role in the early success of our Syracuse Surge and Smart Cities initiatives, as well as our approach to address poverty in the City. This recognition by What Works Cities is more evidence that we are heading in the right direction,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “We have been able to introduce new policies, technology, and legislation in order to provide more equitable services to our constituents based on data-based objectives. I am very excited about the opportunities ahead for our residents, business, employees, and region.”

The City of Syracuse’s data-driven approach to government has been critical in its response and recovery efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City created a new dashboard that analyzes the financial impacts caused by the virus, as well as city services and community needs.

The Sidewalk Snow Removal Program and the Resurgent Neighborhoods Initiative were also born from data metrics.

Data for the City of Syracuse is also open to the public via the website Data.SyrGov.net.

On Friday, Empire State Development announced its awarded funding for the City of Syracuse to develop innovative public-private partnerships to use technology to help address municipal challenges as well.

The funding will be used to deploy smart building technology to monitor existing vacant structures. The goal is to make it easier and more efficient for inspectors to identify safety issues with the vacant buildings.

Funding will also use drones to monitor Skaneateles Lake for harmful algae blooms that could affect the City’s water supply.