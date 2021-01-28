City of Syracuse releases police reform draft for public comment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse released its draft Police Reform and Reinvention plan Thursday, its plan to update policing policies and improve police-community relations.

The draft is in response to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 203. The 76-page document lays out 27 initiatives and actions that cover issues like transparency and accountability, community engagement, policies and procedures, diversity in hiring and advancement, alternatives to policing and training and wellness.

The plan can be viewed and commented on by the public by clicking here.

After public comment, the plans must be adopted by the legislature and adopted by April 1.