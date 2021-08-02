City of Syracuse seeking feedback on new website

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is looking for your help to improve their website. Beginning Monday, the city has posted a preview of their new design. 

“The city’s current website is 13 years old, and it no longer meets the needs of residents or our community. Replacing it has been a massive undertaking over the past three years involving every department of city government. We’ve conducted testing and collected public input along the way. The beta site is the next step in allowing online users the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the new web presence and to gather public feedback.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

You can find it by clicking on a banner along the top of the main page. Visitors to the site are encouraged to leave feedback on the site by completing a survey available on the front page.

It will be the first time the city has made an upgrade since 2008. The survey is also viewable here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area