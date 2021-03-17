City of Syracuse seeks public’s input on crosswalk project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Engineering is in the first phase of its Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (PSAP) and wants the public to weigh in.

The project is to upgrade crosswalks citywide to develop a pedestrian-safe environment. The Engineering Department has partnered with C&S Companies to add pedestrian signals and pavement markings at locations where none existed or are outdated.

PSAP identified 80 uncontrolled city crosswalks that don’t currently have pedestrian signals. The upgrades at crosswalks without indicators to cross will include warning signage, advanced crosswalk warning signage, and stripings on the pavement.

60 of the city’s 300 signalized intersections will also get upgrades using standards recommended by the New York State Department of Transportation. Upgrades include new pedestrian signal heads with countdown timers, accessible pedestrian signals, signage revisions or additions, and crosswalk pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin later in 2021. Right now the project is still in the design phase.

The public can view examples of before and after project enhancements once the project is completed and submit comments at www.cscos.com/cityofsyracusepsap. A map of the locations where the changes will take place is also available. Future projects implementing the PSAP will focus on other areas with high pedestrian use such as hospitals, schools, parks, and community centers, afterward branching out into residential areas, based on available funding.

Public comments will be accepted until Friday, April 9.