SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Alpine Bar and Gentleman’s Club on Butternut Street in Syracuse will be closed for a year after failing to comply with a nuisance order issued by the city last year, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The Alpine received a Nuisance Abatement Order last year after a series of arrests for harassment, assault and weapons charges happened at the bar.

The Alpine Bar and Gentleman’s Club failed to do the following things which were mandated by last year’s nuisance order:

Maintain the required number of security guards

Comply with the 2 a.m. closure requirement

Ensure the premises are cleared of customers by 2:30 a.m.

Install security cameras and lighting

The City sent Alpine a Notice of Default in August, informing them they were not meeting the terms of the nuisance order. Syracuse police and the New York State Liquor Authority investigated the club in mid-September and found they still did not have the appropriate amount of security staffing.

“The Alpine is a persistent nuisance. Despite ample warnings, it has failed to take the required steps to ensure the safety of the community. That will not be tolerated. The City of Syracuse will take the actions necessary to protect residents and our neighborhood business corridors,” said Mayor Walsh.