City of Syracuse small businesses receive grants for economic development

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since the start of the pandemic, the City of Syracuse, through the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency (SIDA) and the Syracuse Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO) has awarded a total of 124 grants and loans to local small businesses and nonprofits to support some of the hardest hit industries.

The latest round of relief grants helped 39 small businesses and organizations with a total of $350,000 in funding. This round of grants was made possible by federal CARES Act funding, which brings the total money distributed to city businesses in Syracuse to more than $1.3 million during the pandemic.

“With this round of grants, we successfully reached more women and minority businesses. To ensure equity in the assistance being provided, our Department of Neighborhood and Business Development conducted outreach directly by email and through social media,” Mayor Ben Walsh said. “More than half of the recipients are minority-owned and a total of 22 of the awardees are women and/or minority businesses.”

Among the awardees, 35 of the recipients are individual businesses representing the following industries: restaurant/food service, consumer retail, professional services, office, and day care/child care. Grant amounts to businesses range from $2,250 to $10,000. Four grants, ranging from $15,000 to $20,000, were made to neighborhood business organizations to be used for marketing and promotional efforts to attract customers to businesses in their areas.

The recipients come from 18 different neighborhoods in the City. The funds are being used for a wide range of needs, including: equipment for grab and go takeout service; construction of outdoor service space; website and marketing updates; and equipment to enable social distancing.

Businesses and organizations receiving grants are: