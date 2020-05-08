City of Syracuse still asking for federal aid

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is continuing to call on the federal government to add local funding to future stimulus packages.

Mayor Ben Walsh said the general consensus seems to agree — local governments need support to fund Police, Fire, schools and more. The longer each city has to wait, the more aid they will need.

“Based on what I know today, I am optimistic, but until the vote is done, I’ll continue to have a little trouble sleeping at night,” said Walsh.

Right now, just over a hundred city employees have been furloughed. This is a move that Walsh hopes is only temporary.

The city is assessing other models that might involve more voluntary work or early retirement incentives, but Walsh said that we are not there yet.