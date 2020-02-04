City of Syracuse takes next steps in proposed lead ordinance

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From reactive to proactive — the City of Syracuse announced its next steps to combat lead poisoning.

“We have children that are being poisoned every day, simply by being in their homes,” said Mayor Ben Walsh.

The proposed ordinance has a three-step approach designed to get ahead of lead before the damage is done.

“Helping us prioritize, to test, and ultimately to make it lead-safe,” said Walsh.

The City of Syracuse tells NewsChannel 9 that 95 percent of residential homes were built before 1978, which is when a federal ban on lead paint went into effect. Those homes are considered high-risk.

Under the proposed legislation, code inspectors would be able to take dust swipe samples in pre-1978 structures where deteriorated paint is not visible to test for lead during inspections, something they can’t do right now.

“We’re trying to be a good partner and save kids from being poisoned,” said Joe Driscoll, 5th District Syracuse Common Councilor.

Children under the age of 6 are especially susceptible, as their bodies absorb lead four to five times faster than adults.

Data from the Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement (DGEIS) shows recent studies found 10.7 percent of tested children under 6-years-old do have an elevated blood lead level.

“Whether it’s issues around poverty or violence or education, at a basic level by mitigating the risk of lead, we’re eliminating a significant barrier for improvement for all of those areas,” said Mayor Walsh.

The high risk areas mapped out within the city would be required to be lead tested every three years — the other areas, every six years.

Syracuse has received $3,500,000 in a Housing in Urban Development Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant and $600,000 in Healthy Homes Supplemental funding.

The grant allows property owners and landlords with children under 6-years-old who spend a considerable amount of time there to apply for funding to fix lead-based paint hazards.

“If you can’t get rid of the lead completely, at least you can make it lead-safe,” said Driscoll. The hope is to create a safer environment for children to thrive.

Walsh says the proposed ordinance will go before the council in March before it’s voted on in the spring, a timetable he says would allow for inspections to begin before the end of the year.

The Common Council is holding a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. on February 12 at City Hall.

A 30-day public comment period will be open through March 5.

Comments can be submitted in writing by email to NBD@syrgot.net or hand-delivered or mailed to:

Department of Neighborhood and Business Development

201 E. Washington St – Suite 600

Syracuse, NY 13202

