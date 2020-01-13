City of Syracuse taking down its Christmas tree

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It looks like the holiday season is officially over in downtown Syracuse. The Clinton Square Christmas tree was taken down on Monday.

This was the first year the city used an artificial tree for the holidays. The 42-foot fake tree will be packed away until next season, helping Syracuse cut down on costs of cutting down a real tree every year.

