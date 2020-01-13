City of Syracuse taking down its Christmas tree

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It looks like the holiday season is officially over in downtown Syracuse. The Clinton Square Christmas tree was taken down on Monday. 

This was the first year the city used an artificial tree for the holidays. The 42-foot fake tree will be packed away until next season, helping Syracuse cut down on costs of cutting down a real tree every year.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected