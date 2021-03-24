City of Syracuse taking legal action against apartment owners where 93-year-old was found murdered

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Skyline Apartments on James Street in Syracuse is “nuisance abatement number one“, according to Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, who is taking action against property owners Wednesday. The complex is owned by Green National, which is run by SU legend Tim Green and his son.

These actions are coming after the homicide of 93-year-old Connie Tuori at that complex last week, plus a long battle to hold property owners accountable. For two years, Mayor Walsh and his team at city hall have been trying to work with the company, but now, he’s done with excuses.

Starting today, they’re playing all legal cards they can. The city is filing a nuisance abatement notice, which will apply to the common areas of the complex. The conditions there are “deplorable,” according to Mayor Walsh. This way, the more than 300 people who live there can stay in their homes. But, management will have to fix code violations and provide 24/7 security.

As for the investigation into Tuori’s death, the chief of police says they’ve made “significant” progress in the investigation and will have an update in the near future.

They’re also filing a petition in supreme court, which will force them to fix those violations.

Lastly, they’re giving them an unfit declaration notice because mayor Walsh says no human should be living in those conditions. Even after visiting there Tuesday, the mayor found human feces, needles, and urine in the stairwells, along with broken elevators.

“I’m done with excuses, I’m done with second chances, actions speak louder than words, and the actions that we’re taking today are going to compel actions by the property owners,” Walsh said.

If management fails to act, they’ll face more fines, public-funded rent payments will be put on hold, and someone else will be appointed to manage the property.