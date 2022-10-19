SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on adjusting the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets on Tuesday, November 1.

The DPW will be changing the aforementioned light from a standard signal light to a yellow and red, flashing light.

Locals are encouraged to be aware of this seasonal change as winter inches closer.

According to the DPW, the traffic signal will consist of east and westbound stop signs at the West Onondaga Street crosswalks, with red flashing lights requiring a complete stop until continuous traffic and pedestrians are clear on South Geddes St.

The conversion is set to last until March.