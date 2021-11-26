City of Syracuse to close these streets during “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting ceremony

(WSYR-TV) — The Clinton Square “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting ceremony is happening Friday night. Due to the big crowd, the City of Syracuse is forced to close down a number of roads Friday evening. Also, there will be no charge for street parking on November 26.

Here is a list of streets closed from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.:

  • 200 block of West Water Street, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street
  • Clinton Street, from West Genesee Street to Washington Street
  • Erie Blvd. West, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street
  • Clinton Street, from Herald Place to Genesee Street
  • Salina Street, from Willow Street to Washington Street
  • Genesee Street, from Franklin Street to Salina Street
  • James Street, from Salina Street to Warren Street
  • 100 block of Water Street and East Genesee Street, from Salina Street to Warren Street
  • Erie Blvd. East, from Salina Street to Warren Street

