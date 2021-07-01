City of Syracuse to collect construction debris beginning July 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works will begin the collection of construction debris in the months of July and August.

DPW crews will begin picking up a maximum of two cubic yards of materials according to scheduled set out dates for each quadrant.

Construction debris must be separated from yard waste in order to be collected or the property owner will be cited.

Set out dates for July and August 2021 by quadrant are:

Northeast quadrant: July 3 – 4

Southeast quadrant: July 10 – 11

Southwest quadrant: July 17 – 18

Northwest quadrant: July 24 – 25

Northeast quadrant: July 31 – Aug. 1

Southeast quadrant: Aug. 7 – 8

Southwest quadrant: Aug. 14 – 15

Northwest quadrant: Aug. 21 – 22

The City Services Guide lists the set-out schedule in place for the remainder of 2021.

The Yard Waste self-drop off site at 1200 Canal St. will also remain open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on national holidays, for residents to leave yard waste at the site.