City of Syracuse to continue distributing more at-home COVID test kits

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse sent out a press release from the Office of the Mayor with information on more test kits set to be distributed through seven neighborhood community centers and residents of twenty-two large, senior, family, and affordable housing communities in Syracuse.

“As the Omicron variant continues to drive up cases, we are prioritizing getting these test kits out as quickly and efficiently as possible to vulnerable city residents who may have a difficult time accessing at-home test kits,” says Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

Neighborhood community centers participating are listed below:

Syracuse Northeast Community Center 716 Hawley Ave. Syracuse, NY 13203

Westcott Community Center 826 Euclid Ave. Syracuse, NY 13210

Syracuse Community Connections at Southwest Community Center 401-425 South Ave. Syracuse, NY 13204

Huntington Family Center 405 Gifford St. Syracuse, NY 13204

Syracuse Dunbar Center 1453 S State St. Syracuse, NY 13205

La Liga: Spanish Action League – Onondaga 700 Oswego St. Syracuse, NY 13204

Northside Learning Center 501 Park St. Syracuse, NY 13203

Walk-up distributions for neighborhood residents will begin on Monday, January 10, at 10:00 a.m. Residents should bring identification for proof of residency at the time of pick up.

Last week, The City of Syracuse provided twenty Christopher Community residential properties with at-home COVID test kits, serving families and seniors across the City of Syracuse.

Mayor Ben Walsh explained that the City of Syracuse is attempting to make more at-home test kits conveniently accessible to all of Syracuse, saying, “As more kits become available, we will continue to work with the County and State to broaden and expand availability.”