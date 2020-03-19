City of Syracuse to offer loans to small businesses due to the effects of coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Ben Walsh is trying to get money to small businesses in the area that are being impacted by the coronavirus.

This can help businesses who have had to reduce their workforce, have reduced product or have been forced to do take-out and delivery only.

Working through the Syracuse Economic Development Council, the city is allocating half a million dollars at no interest for 180 days to businesses with 50 employees or less.

Some of the larger businesses, they can weather the storm. There’s a lot of small businesses that won’t. Our goal is to get capital into the businesses, to get payroll, order product, whatever it takes to weather this storm. Mayor Ben Walsh

According to Walsh, a loan committee will evaluate the applications, but he hopes as many small businesses as possible will be eligible.

City applications will be available starting March 23.

The city is also tracking other resources that could be available for small business owners:

The U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Program — Offering up to $2 million to small businesses. The city is working to get eligibility access for Onondaga County businesses.

$100 million in cash grants and credits from Facebook for up to 30,000 businesses

Application for New York State debt suspension through the Office of the Attorney General

Starting on March 23, you can find the SEDCO applications by clicking here. It should be sent through email to business@syrgov.net or through the mail to:

SEDCO

201 East Washington Street

Syracuse, NY 13202

The city said that, if it is absolutely necessary, you can submit you application in person at the Central Permit Office, which is the same address above.

If you want to submit in person, you will have to schedule a time by calling (315) 448-8600.

Applicants will be informed of the decision no later than seven days after submitting an application.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9