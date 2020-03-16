City of Syracuse to operate on a normal schedule amid coronavirus pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite many schools and businesses closing and adjusting their hours during the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Syracuse announced they will be operating on a normal schedule for the time being on Sunday.

In a statement released by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, the City of Syracuse announced that government operations and services will be open and operating on a normal schedule on Monday.

The statement also says that the city will begin allowing some people to work remotely where it is possible.

Below is their full statement:

City of Syracuse government operations and services will open on Monday morning on a normal schedule. City employees are asked to report to work, as usual. Remote work practices will be phased in during the early part of the week, where possible. Plans will also be implemented for a transition to the provision of essential services only, if necessary, in areas including, but not limited to: Public Safety; Sanitation; Snow Removal and Road Services; Sanitation; Sewer; Water and selected Code Enforcement services. Statement from Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

