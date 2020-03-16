Closings
There are currently 51 active closings. Click for more details.

City of Syracuse to operate on a normal schedule amid coronavirus pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
City of Syracuse Street_-1529880574727010898

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite many schools and businesses closing and adjusting their hours during the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Syracuse announced they will be operating on a normal schedule for the time being on Sunday.

In a statement released by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, the City of Syracuse announced that government operations and services will be open and operating on a normal schedule on Monday. 

The statement also says that the city will begin allowing some people to work remotely where it is possible.

Below is their full statement:

City of Syracuse government operations and services will open on Monday morning on a normal schedule. City employees are asked to report to work, as usual. Remote work practices will be phased in during the early part of the week, where possible. Plans will also be implemented for a transition to the provision of essential services only, if necessary, in areas including, but not limited to: Public Safety; Sanitation; Snow Removal and Road Services; Sanitation; Sewer; Water and selected Code Enforcement services.

Statement from Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected