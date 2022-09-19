SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse will be closing Grant Boulevard from Cleveland Avenue to Craig Street beginning on Wednesday, September 21, to make repairs to Butternut Street.

Crews plan on closing a portion of Grant Boulevard to replace sewer and water mains.

The road will remain closed while work is being done. Detours will be placed throughout the area to defer traffic.

According to the Dig Once project, work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The work to repair Butternut Street is expected to continue throughout the year.