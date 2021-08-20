City of Syracuse to require city government employees to be vaccinated

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Friday that the City of Syracuse will require all employees of city government to have COVID-19 vaccinations or be tested weekly for the virus beginning September 7, 2021.

The city will also require all new employees to city government provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination before beginning employment.

“Our employees interact with the public and provide vital services to residents,” said Mayor Walsh. “The City of Syracuse has an obligation to protect the health and well-being of all of our employees and the people that we serve. The data is clear that the best way to do that against the continued threat of COVID-19 is to be vaccinated.”

Mayor Walsh said the new policy allows employees to seek an exemption from vaccination for reasonable medical or religious accommodations.

Any employees who are not vaccinated will be required to be tested weekly at a city-run testing site.

Walsh said the city developed the new policy after consultation with representatives of employee labor unions and will continue to work with its labor partners as this requirement is implemented.

As of Thursday, August 19, 2021, the citywide vaccination rate for at least one dose is 57.7% according to the Onondaga County Health Department. The fully vaccinated rate it 41.6%.