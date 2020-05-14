City of Syracuse to start enforcing metered parking on Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse will start enforcing metered parking starting on Monday, May 18.

This comes as Central New York has been approved to start Phase One of reopening on Friday.

Parking regulations such as alternate side, handicapped spots, restricted areas and no parking zones will continue to be enforced.

The city and the Downtown Committee is working on plans for special curbside pickup parking for restaurants and retail stores. These plans will be introduced later this month for the downtown area and will likely expand to other parts of the city.

The city will also reinstate the following policies, which were previously modified:

Boot program for unpaid parking fines will start again no later than June 1

Regular due dates for parking payment plans will start again in June; Missed payments for March, April and May will be added to the bill

Penalty fees for late parking ticket payments will start again

Fees to park at each city-owned garage, surface lot and facility will be applied as advertised, including at the Washington Street garage in downtown. That garage was previously open to city residents who did not have a parking pass during NY on PAUSE.

Those who are seeking to a contest parking ticket can email parking@syrgov.net.