1  of  3
Live Now
Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan Return to Racing: First live sporting event in months kicks off in the Carolinas

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

City of Syracuse to start enforcing metered parking on Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
City of Syracuse Street_-1529880574727010898

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse will start enforcing metered parking starting on Monday, May 18.

This comes as Central New York has been approved to start Phase One of reopening on Friday.

Parking regulations such as alternate side, handicapped spots, restricted areas and no parking zones will continue to be enforced.

The city and the Downtown Committee is working on plans for special curbside pickup parking for restaurants and retail stores. These plans will be introduced later this month for the downtown area and will likely expand to other parts of the city.

The city will also reinstate the following policies, which were previously modified:

  • Boot program for unpaid parking fines will start again no later than June 1
  • Regular due dates for parking payment plans will start again in June; Missed payments for March, April and May will be added to the bill
  • Penalty fees for late parking ticket payments will start again

Fees to park at each city-owned garage, surface lot and facility will be applied as advertised, including at the Washington Street garage in downtown. That garage was previously open to city residents who did not have a parking pass during NY on PAUSE.

Those who are seeking to a contest parking ticket can email parking@syrgov.net.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected