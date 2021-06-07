City of Syracuse to take over sidewalk maintenance- here’s what you need to know

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse will take over responsibility for sidewalk maintenance at the beginning of the next fiscal year. The changes will include sidewalk improvements and expansion, and installation of new sidewalks and maintenance such as snow removal.

“Sidewalks are for the people, and they are every bit as important to our quality of life and economy as the roads they are next to. From children walking to school to seniors going shopping, the municipal sidewalk maintenance program will benefit all Syracuse residents. In just a few weeks, we will begin doing away with dangerous unwalkable sidewalks in Syracuse.” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

However, it comes at a price. For the first year, Syracuse property owners won’t see a fee. In the second year, the fee will be $20 for residential and $60 for commercial properties.

The fees for the service will increase by $20 and $60 respectively each year, and top out at $100 dollars for residential, and $300 dollars for commercial properties.