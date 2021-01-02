City of Syracuse to turn off lights on Clinton Square Christmas tree for COVID-19 victims on Saturday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse will turn off the lights on the Clinton Square Christmas tree on Saturday night in honor of COVID-19 victims in Onondaga County.

The city plans on turning the lights off at 8 p.m. on Saturday to pay tribute to a former city Parks employee and all victims of COVID-19 throughout Onondaga County.

William Winslow worked for the Parks and Recreation and Youth Programs for 36 years and was a key member of the team who put the tree up each year. Winslow died of COVID–19 on Dec. 6.

The tree will stay off for almost eight hours, one minute for each person who died from the virus in the county in 2020.