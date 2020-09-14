City of Syracuse to work on water main replacement project on South Salina Street

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of water will close the 400 block of South Salina Street to complete a water main replacement project.
This work will start on Monday and will be between West Jefferson Street and West Onondaga Street.
It is being completed in coordination with the road reconstruction project along South Salina Street between Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard to North State Street.
Water service disruptions are expected to be minimal according to the city. Property owners will be notified of any planned water service disruptions at least 24 hours in advance.
Traffic for businesses and Centro bus routes will be redirected to marked detours on South Clinton Street and South Townsend Street.
Parking pass holders and visitors to the Galleries of Syracuse will have access to the garage that is located at 447 South Salina St.
Sidewalks along the 400 block of South Salina Street will remain open.
The project is scheduled to be completed in two to three weeks, depending on the weather.
A new project will start in October to continue to replacement of the water main starting on the 300 block of South Salina Street.
