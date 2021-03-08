City of Syracuse updates Police Reform and Reinvention Plan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse released its updated Police Reform and Reinvention plan Monday, addressing input from community members and the Common Council.

The plan was created in response to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 203 regarding the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.

The City of Syracuse and communities across the state are required to prepare a plan as stipulated by the state executive order.

The draft of Syracuse’s plan was released in late January and was made available for comment online and was the subject of a Syracuse Common Council public hearing and Public Safety Committee meeting.

Syracuse’s 79-page document provides additional details and timelines to achieve the new actions recommended in the plan. It also includes a more than 180-page addendum, including multiple Syracuse Police Department policies and other documents related to policing.

Based on public feedback, the updated plan includes a “Police Reform and Reinvention Plan Oversight Committee” to monitor the implementation of the plan.

The Deputy Mayor will be responsible for the operations of the committee and the governor’s order requires adoption of a plan before April 1.