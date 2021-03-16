City of Syracuse will celebrate first day of spring by cleaning up neighborhood blocks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is kicking off the first day of spring, Saturday, March 20, by picking up litter with the Office of the Mayor Adopt-a-Block team and is inviting neighbors to join the efforts in beautifying the city.

The mayor’s team will be picking up the Delaware Primary area near 900 South Geddes Street. Mayor Walsh is encouraging residents to clean up their neighborhoods or areas in the city that need help.

“It’s been a long winter, so spring is a welcome relief. As always this time of year, there is a lot of trash and litter around our streets and neighborhoods,” said Mayor Walsh. “Doing a litter pickup is one way we can safely get out and enjoy the start of spring. I’m looking forward to getting outside with friends Saturday, and I hope people citywide will join in helping cleanup in their neighborhoods.”

Mayor Walsh started the Clean-up ‘CUSE Adopt-a-Block program in 2018. As of the end of 2020, over 120 Adopt-a-Block teams committed to maintaining their adopted blocks. Teams consisted of a range of participants from nonprofit organizations to businesses to community groups.

Individuals looking to coordinate their own cleanup but have yet to recruit a team or adopt a block can register using the electronic form. A map of the streets that can be adopted is available online. Questions about the Adopt-a-Block program can be directed to Maria Maldonado-Lewis at mlewis@syrgov.net.