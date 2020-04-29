City of Syracuse will resume yard waste and construction debris pick up in this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works will resume the collection of yard waste and construction debris beginning the first weekend of May.

April pick up was postponed to protect the safety of essential workers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DPW now has plans in place to safely transport crews, implement social distancing standards throughout workforce shifts, and supply necessary personal protection equipment to reinstate the scheduled pick ups.

Residents are reminded that they are not allowed to place yard waste in the road. It creates dangerous safety issues and could block sewers.

Materials must also be kept clear of fire hydrants, poles, bushes, sewer vent pipes, and catch basins.

For construction debris, residents must call City Line at 315-448-CITY (2489) in advance to arrange pick up. The City does not accept any material that was produced by a contractor and cannot collect construction debris that is mixed with trash, recycling, or yard waste.

YARD WASTE AND CONSTRUCTION DEBRIS PICK UP SCHEDULE

Northeast Quadrant: Saturday, May 2 – Sunday, May 3

Southeast Quadrant: Saturday, May 9 – Sunday, May 10

Southwest Quadrant: Saturday, May 16 – Sunday, May 17

Northwest Quadrant: Saturday, May 23 – Sunday, May 24

The Yard Waste self-drop-off site located at 1200 Canal Street is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City Services Guide lists the schedule in place for the remainder of 2020.