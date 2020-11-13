City of Syracuse works with businesses to extend outdoor dining into winter months

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New guidelines making it easier for restaurants and bars in the City of Syracuse to safely serve their customers outdoors during the winter months were issued on Friday.

“Syracuse is a winter city. When business and government work together, we can make it possible for people to enjoy outdoor dining all year long,” said Mayor Ben Walsh. “Our new guidelines allow restaurants and bars citywide to use the public right-of-way creatively to serve more customers. These changes will help businesses get through the challenges of the pandemic and, hopefully, be one of those permanent positives that come out of this experience.”

According to the new guidelines, restaurants and bars can continue to offer outdoor seating on sidewalks and the public right-of-way until further notice. Parklets will be allowed to stay in place until the city gears up for its first significant snowfall. Once the season’s first flakes fly, businesses will be responsible for clearing the snow around café seating on sidewalks.

To keep patrons warm, the Syracuse Fire Department will issue patio heaters and the use of outdoor vestibules and enclosures are allowed.

The city released an updated Winter Dining Guidelines and Updates handbook for business owners.

Businesses are required to have proper approvals from the city and must contact the Central Permit Office to continue the use of parklets, café sidewalk seating, and added outdoor enclosures.

Mayor Walsh also announced a round of grant funding through the Syracuse Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO) to help small businesses make investments to continue their business outdoors in the winter months. Learn more by clicking here.