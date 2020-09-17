City of Syracuse yard waste pickups resume in October

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse will be resuming regular pickups of yard waste in October.
As in past years, October is the last month where neighbors can put out both yard and construction debris for pickup.
After that, the Department of Public Works moves its equipment and staff over to winter operations.
Due to delays in pickups created by coronavirus, the city has been behind on pickups scheduled throughout the summer.
The city expects to maintain the following scheduled dates this fall:
- Northeast Quadrant: Oct. 3 and Oct. 4
- Southeast Quadrant: Oct. 10 and Oct. 11
- Southwest Quadrant: Oct. 17 and Oct. 18
- Northwest Quadrant: Oct. 24 and Oct. 25
Through Nov. 1, residents can also drop off their yard waste at DPW, which is located at 1200 Canal St., Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This can also be done on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
