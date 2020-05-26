City of Tonawanda police officer shot multiple times; suspect in custody

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A City of Tonawanda police officer was shot multiple times early Tuesday morning.

The officer, who is a detective, D.A.R.E. officer and 19-year veteran of the police force, is expected to be okay. Currently, he’s receiving care at ECMC.

As part of the standard protocol, the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was struck by gunfire. His vest took two of the shots, which struck him in the upper and lower body.

The officer’s vehicle was fired upon and other officers were shot at, too, Police Captain Fredric Foels revealed later in the morning.

Foels, who has been serving in Tonawanda for more than three decades, was there at the scene. After the officer had been shot, Foels says he moved him behind his cruiser.

Foels: “We saw a shadow (of the suspect returning to the original scene of the first shooting), and we asked him what’s going on, and what’s what happened.” Foels, a longtime veteran, is again getting choked up as he recounts the story of what happened. He was shot at 3 Xs. — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) May 26, 2020

Police say the situation began with a drive-by shooting on Morgan St. near Clinton around 1 a.m. That victim’s condition is not known, but police say they were taken to ECMC.

Hours later, after returning to the scene of the first shooting, police say that’s when the suspect opened fire on officers.

According to Foels, the suspect shot at them through a wall while leaving the apartment on Morgan St.

Police then chased the suspect to Morgan and Kohler streets as gunfire continued. As it continued, they say the suspect threw a weapon into the grass. Eventually, police rammed his vehicle from behind and took the suspect into custody.

A lieutenant with the police department broke his wrist during the crash. He’s receiving treatment at ECMC.

No names were released, but police say the suspect, who is a Morgan St. resident, has had some previous run-ins with the law.

Police are working to obtain a warrant to search the suspect’s apartment.