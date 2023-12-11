WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown will have a new city manager at the end of the year.

In a press release made public on Friday, December 8, local officials announced Colonel Eric

Wagenaar as the next manager of the City of Watertown. The native of Carthage, Wagenaar was a leader in the Army for over two decades. He has served as the Deputy to the Garrison Commander at Fort Drum for the last eight years.

He managed the day-to-day base operations at Fort Drum, leading a Garrison workforce of 1,300, spearheading strategic planning processes for the installation and overseeing the execution of a budget that is more than $230 million, among other responsibilities.

Wagenaar also assisted the city during the most recent water emergency earlier in the year. Col. Wagenaar plans to officially begin his tenure as City Manager on December 30.