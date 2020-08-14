City of Watertown providing free shuttle to Thompson Park Pool

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Watertown and First Student Transit will be offering a free shuttle to the new Thompson Park Pool.

The free shuttle service will start on Friday, August 14 and run through Saturday, September 5. The shuttle will operate daily from Monday to Saturday.

First Student will pick up riders at the Fairgrounds Arena and the North Side Flynn Pool on Division Street.

Pick up Drop-off/Pick up Drop-off/Pick up Drop-off/Pick up Drop-off only Fairgrounds Pool 10 a.m. 12:15 p.m. 2:15 p.m. 4:15 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Arrive at Park 10:30 a.m. 1 p.m. 2:45 p.m. 4:45 p.m. — North Elementary 10:15 a.m. 12:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Arrive at Park 10:30 a.m. 1 p.m. 2:45 p.m. 4:45 p.m. — Leave Park Noon 2 p.m. 4 p.m. 5:30 p.m. — Courtesy of City of Watertown

The shuttle is free this summer due to the CARES Act funding that was received for CitiBus transit operations in Watertown.

Riders will be asked to wear face masks while on the bus and follow social distancing guidelines.

Buses will be limited to 20 riders each time and will serve on a first-come first-serve basis.

Children who are under 12 years old must be with an adult.

The shuttle will run as long as the pool is open. In the case of inclement weather, riders should call CitiBus to confirm pick up.

For any questions, call CitiBus at 315-785-7772.