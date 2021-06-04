City Police investigating deaths at Watertown hair salon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City Police are investigating two deaths after being called to a hair salon on Thursday night.

According to Watertown City Police Detective Lieutenant Joseph Donoghue, on June 3 at approximately 11:27 p.m., patrol officers and Watertown Fire Department members were dispatched to the Cutting Image Salon located at 600 Mill Street.

This was following reports from a passerby who noticed an unresponsive male on the floor of the salon.

Upon arrival, officers found that the building was locked and a firefighter climbed through an unsecured window.

Once inside, officers found a 50-year-old male and a 45-year-old female, both deceased.

The cause and identities of the victims has not been released as this remains an ongoing investigation.

Those with information are asked to call 315-782-2233.